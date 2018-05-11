Latest Updates On Yemen; 10 May 2018

The fall of Moza` in the west of Taiz province ; President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat meets Mohamed al-Atifi the Defense minister of Yemen

1- Moza` city in western Taiz province, after months of heavy resistance against the Saudi-led coalition operation, collapsed today.

The Mokha and the Waze`iyah crossroad and now the Moza` is the third achievement of the Saudi-led coalition in the area.

The domination of the western areas of the Ta’iz province, will undermines the positions of AnsarAllah on the northern and western sides of Ta’iz, and on the other hand, it is the basic needs for the operation of al-Hudaydah, which provides access to this province.

2. President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat meets Mohamed al-Atifi the Defense minister of Yemen.

3. Firing a Zelzal-2 rocket towards the gathering of the Saudi mercenaries at the Alab borderway.

4. Mansoor Hadi’s claim to control over 70% of the Yemeni soil.

Hadi’s government has claimed the control of more than 70% of Yemen’s territory, while the Aden, parts of the Al-Dhale` and Socotra, and the vast areas in western Yemen are in the control of the southerner which they are under UAE support and also parts of the eastern Yemen is under the al-Qaeda control.

