New operation started by Syrian army & Fatemiyun division in Zamlat al Khinzir Mountain & Sawwanah Mountain

“ISWNews.com” , According to our sources in Fatemiyun division, They launched a new operation in North West of Tadmur

ِDuring the operation,in first axis, Fatemiyun division is pushing toward “Zamlat Al-Khinzir” mountain while in second axis, Syrian army is pushing north toward “Sawwanah” mountain.

Now operation is in progress …

Any reports about SAA advances in south of Ithiriya axis is not correct. They had been forced to retreat after fierce battle with ISIS near Ber Qatna & Ber Hasiyah area.

click on map