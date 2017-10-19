A look of the Kurdistan Democratic Party media game on making tensions between Kurds, Hashd al-Shabi and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards

In recent days, KDP affiliated media have claimed in widespread and false propaganda that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and general Soleimani have a major role in making the Iraqi government and Hashd al-Shabi(PMU) attack Kirkuk. While the intensive meetings and ongoing consultations of general Soleimani and other Iranian representatives with the authorities of all parties of regional Kurdistan government indicate that the policy and objectives of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards have been avoiding conflicts and bloodshed between the two sides.

There were concerns that civilian lives in Kirkuk could be threatened by getting into conflicts and the situation worse, but this did not happen with the rational and logical management of the Iraqi government, the army and the Hashd al-shabi and the elders of Iraq and, of course Kurds, including the authorities of the Patriotic Union party(PUK).

The killing of Kurdish people in Iraq could have been a good option for gaining legitimacy for unlawful referendum for separation of Kurdistan.

The Democratic-affiliated media deliberately by mentioning Hashd al-shabi and Revolutionary Guards as the main parts of the operation of Kirkuk is trying to divide and break the unity in Iraq and they highly counted on the support of the Western countries but the responses of western governments to the events of today indicate that they did not achieved their goal.

A sample of these efforts was the tweet of Hemen Abdulla, the well-known correspondent of the Rodaw Network, who that by referring to Iranian anonymous media, showed the old image of general Soleimani’s presence in operation against ISIS in Iraq as his presence around Kirkuk for commanding the military attack on the regional Kurdistan government.

In addition, the amateur and fake films that were produced and published as they have been called the shooting of the Hashd al-Shabi forces against the people of Kirkuk and similar titles like that had nothing but invalidity for these media.