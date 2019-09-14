Yahya Sari’: “10 UAVs Targeted the Aramco’s Refineries in Buqayq and Khurais”

In the name of of Allah the Merciful

The Almighty said: (Whoever attacked you, assaulted him like what assaulted you) sincerity of God Almighty.

Thanks to God Almighty the Air Force carried out a massive offensive operation with ten drones targeting the refineries Buqayq and Khurais affiliated to Aramco in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia this morning and the hit was accurate and direct, and this process was called “the second deterrence balance”.

This process comes within the framework of our legitimate and natural right to respond to the crimes of aggression and the ongoing siege on our country for five years.

This operation is one of the largest operations carried out by our forces in the depth of Saudi Arabia and came after a accurate intelligence operation and advance monitoring and cooperation of honorable and free mans within the Kingdom.

We promise the Saudi regime that our future operations will expand further and be more painful than ever as long as it continues its aggression and siege.

We affirm that our goals bank is expanding day by day and that there is no solution for the Saudi regime except to stop the aggression and siege on our country.

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

14-Muharram-1441 AH

14-Sep-2019



#Yemen

Yahya Sari': "10 UAVs Targeted the Aramco's Refineries in Buqayq and Khurais" He said: This operation took place after accurate intelligence operation with help of honorable and free mans within the Kingdom. Details here: https://t.co/4bTbAKkHf9 pic.twitter.com/RKKgqiU5XT — IWN (@A7_Mirza) September 14, 2019



